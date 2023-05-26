Douglas County weekly community newspaper working through transition

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The publisher of a community newspaper is assuring its subscribers that the family-operated weekly isn’t going anywhere.

The Douglas County Post-Gazette, which had been publishing on Wednesdays, hasn’t produced an edition since March 8 but assured its readers that the paper isn’t going under.

It’s been a difficult month, a spokesperson for the paper told 6 News on Thursday, as the paper has been experiencing some staffing issues following “some transition and challenges.”

Exacerbating the situation, the paper has also had problems with its phone system, but said Thursday evening that the issue had been resolved earlier than expected.

To thank readers for their patience, the Post-Gazette plans to extend current subscriptions by six months, according to a statement from the publisher.

Read the statement from the publisher

The Douglas County Post-Gazette is still operating while the publication is going through some transition and challenges. The publishers would like to thank those who have remained patient and understanding, and would like to reassure current subscribers and customers that they are doing everything they can to get the publication on track while getting office matters like the phone system, etc. situated to a new space and trying to find reliable employees to fill much needed positions. Because of the frustrations, they would also like to say that they will be extending subscriptions for six months for each subscriber as the office space transition and the issue of filling needed roles has taken much longer than they hoped. The family operated newspaper needs the public’s support to operate, and they would appreciate anyone having an interest in working as a reporter, designer, office manager or in sales to reach out to them as they continue to operate four newspapers with very minimal staffing.

