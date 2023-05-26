We are Local
Athlete of the Week: Westside’s Lademi Davies

By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lademi Davies won four individual state championships and is believed to be the only girl to do it in Nebraska high school history in one state meet. She won gold medals in the 100m, 200m, long jump and triple jump. In the process, Lademi set personal records in the 100m (11.71), 200m (24.34) and the triple jump (38-06.25). She also won the long jump last year, to bring her high school gold medal career total to five.

Her athletic success is only part of her story, she’s the best student in her class at Westside, she has a perfect ACT score, she will go to Texas on a musical scholarship, she speaks multiple languages and has dual citizenship in multiple countries. Lademi will join the track team as a walk-on when she starts college in Austin, Texas.

