Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Spotty T-showers bring some of us some much needed rain

By Rusty Lord
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are a few showers on the Iowa side of the river early this morning but most of us are starting dry. That potential of spotty showers and storms will be in the forecast for our area through sunset tonight. We’ll likely warm into the lower 80s before the best chance of rain develops.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

The best potential for showers and storms will be after 2PM through about sunset, especially on the Nebraska side of the river. Any rain will be incredibly spotty unfortunately so consider yourself lucky if you get rain and even luckier if you get a downpour. Those downpours have the potential to produce some isolated 0.5″ to 1″ totals for a select few.

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WOWT)
Rain Potential
Rain Potential(WOWT)

I hope the rain is as widespread as some models show but I expect them to be very spotty and fade with the setting sun.

We’re back to the dry weather Friday and into the holiday weekend.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Over the holiday weekend, the best odds for rain appear to be on Monday afternoon with a few spotty storms developing. Otherwise comfortable temperatures and quiet conditions will make for an enjoyable stretch of weather.

Memorial Weekend
Memorial Weekend(WOWT)

