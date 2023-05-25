We are Local
Precautionary boil order in place for 5 southwest Iowa counties

(MGN)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNT, Iowa (WOWT) - Residents of Pottawattamie, Harrison, Shelby, Audubon, and Cass counties are being advised to boil their water before using it.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued a boil order Thursday saying there was a problem with the distribution system that was causing a loss of pressure.

“The advisory was issued as a precaution until bacteria sample results are available,” the Iowa DNR release states.

Officials have been notifying residents and businesses via phone calls, and on online and social media channels. Those affected by the order will also be notified when the test results are available, and the advisory can be lifted.

In the meantime, residents were advised to use boiled or bottled water for drinking and brushing teeth, making ice, and food preparation until further notice. Water is still safe to bathe in, though officials advised using bottled water instead if their water is discolored.

