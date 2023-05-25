Police respond to southwest Omaha middle school

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police were called Thursday afternoon to Beveridge Middle School.

A letter from Principal Tiffany Molina sent to staff and student families said police were on the school’s campus south of 120th and Pacific streets “for an extended time” because of two separate incidents involving students.

“There were no widespread safety concerns,” she said in the letter.

While noting she couldn’t provide further details about the incidents due to privacy concerns, she encouraged continued guidance to help students “use good judgment in their actions for their safety and the safety of others.”

Friday is the last day of the 2022-23 school year for Omaha Public Schools.

Dear Beveridge Middle staff and families: We wanted to make you aware that police were on campus for an extended time this afternoon. Law enforcement responded to assist with two separate situations involving students. There were no widespread safety concerns. This message is being shared to ensure open communication. Please be assured that the safety of students and staff is our top priority. We appreciate your continued help in guiding our students to use good judgment in their actions for their safety and the safety of others. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the school at (531) 299-2280. Please know that I cannot share additional details due to student privacy laws, but I will answer any other questions I can. Thank you for your continued support of Beveridge Middle and Omaha Public Schools. Sincerely, Tiffany Molina, ﻿Principal

