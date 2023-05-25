We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Pieper Lewis seeks pardon from Gov. Reynolds

FILE - Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022,...
FILE - Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa authorities say Lewis, an 18-year-old sex trafficking victim who pleaded guilty to killing a man she said raped her escaped from a women's center where she was serving her probation sentence. Lewis was seen walking out of the building at the Fresh Start Women's Center in Des Moines shortly after 6:15 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.(Zach Boyden-Holmes | Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP, File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Des Moines teen convicted of killing the man she says raped her - wants Governor Kim Reynolds to pardon her.

A judge issued a deferred judgment and probation for 18-year-old Pieper Lewis after she admitted to fatally stabbing a man she said raped her while she was being sex trafficked.

But she broke her probation afterwards - and now faces up to 20 years in prison for this and her previous conviction.

Lewis and her friends started an online petition - urging the Governor to pardon her before sentencing later this month.

She says she wants the chance to give back to the community that has offered her so much support throughout the entire process.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Omaha family's unbuilt pool has them filled with frustration -- and a lawsuit against the...
Omaha homeowner files lawsuit when contractor fails to build pool after $86,000 paid
A South Omaha neighborhood is dealing with what neighbors call a "peacock problem."
‘They’re not just beautiful’: South Omaha residents split over peacock conundrum
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen takes questions Monday, May 22, 2023, after signing LB574, the bill to...
‘Absolutely Lucifer at its finest’: Nebraska governor criticized for categorization of trans youth care
File photo of police lights.
Motorcyclist dies in Omaha crash near Regency
Groups planning protest, Nebraska ballot initiative after school choice bill passes

Latest News

Motorcyclist injured in West Omaha crash
A memorial near the location Ilene Gowan's body was found February 26, 2023
Family of Council Bluffs woman found dead responds to arrest of ex-boyfriend
Keeping local talent in Omaha is always a factor when discussing stimulating the city's economy.
Omaha-metro startups, entrepreneurs connect, learn how to grow businesses
Gov. Jim Pillen announced 10 Nebraska state troopers will be sent to the southern border.
10 NSP troopers headed to southern border
Keeping local talent in Omaha is always a factor when discussing stimulating the city's economy.
1 Million Cups event held in downtown Omaha for entrepreneurial support