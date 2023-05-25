We are Local
Omaha man sentenced to federal prison for child sex trafficking

(Pixabay via MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man has been sentenced to prison for sex trafficking a minor and conspiring to traffick another.

U.S. District Attorney Steven Russell announced Wednesday that 25-year-old Dalonte Foard of Omaha was sentenced in federal court to 45 years in prison.

Foard was found guilty in January after a four-day trial. Evidence presented showed two Omaha foster children went missing from their foster home in September of 2020. Foard had picked up the two girls, ages 16 and 17, and transported them to a hotel where co-defendant Thomas Holbert solicited the girls for commercial sex acts online.

Foard reportedly sexually assaulted one of the minors the next morning to “break her in” before posting another online ad. A man responding to the ad came to the hotel and paid $60 to engage in a sex act with the victim. After he left, Foard took $50 of the $60 paid to the victim.

After his release, Foard will be on supervised release and be required to register as a sex offender.

Homeland Security Investigations, along with the Omaha Police Department and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office oversaw the case.

