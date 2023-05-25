Nebraska state troopers arrest man after box truck pursuit

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska state troopers arrested a North Platte man after a pursuit involving a box truck Tuesday night.

NSP says at about 11:40 p.m., troopers saw a large box truck with defective lights along Highway 83 in North Platte near W. Rodeo Road. The trooper attempted a stop; the driver jumped a curb and gave chase through a parking lot before sideswiping a building and stopping a couple of blocks away. The driver then fled and was not immediately taken into custody.

NSP says the truck was determined to be stolen from a North Platte business. Multiple items were located inside that belonged to the driver. The business that the truck had been stolen from found a wallet where it had been parked on Wednesday morning. Items in the wallet matched the identifying items found in the truck.

North Platte Police located the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Jeremiah Hebner of North Platte, and apprehended him on Wednesday. Hebner was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving under suspension, and theft by unlawful taking (over $5,000). He was booked into the Lincoln County Jail.

