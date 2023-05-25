Nebraska Legislature unanimously passes bills to archive session videos, protect utility workers

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - In addition to the school choice bill, Nebraska state senators sent two more bills to the governor’s desk before calling it a day on Wednesday.

LB191, the Critical Infrastructure Utility Worker Protection Act, gives priority access to resources for “critical infrastructure utility workers” during civil defense emergencies. It also provides reimbursement for mental health and resilience training for first responders.

LB254, which expands access to legislative proceedings, was also approved. Currently, Nebraska Public Media livestreams Unicameral hearings and debates.

The bill will provide a digital internet archive of that coverage beginning with the 2025 legislative session. Videos would be closed-captioned in English and Spanish, and indexed by bill number or date.

Both bills passed unanimously and will take effect immediately after Gov. Jim Pillen signs them.

There are six more days left in this session, which ends June 9. Senators will only meet two days next week.

