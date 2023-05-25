Motorcyclist injured in West Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A motorcyclist was injured in a West Omaha crash Wednesday night.

Police at the scene told 6 News a pickup truck was traveling north on 156th Street when the driver hit a motorcycle going southbound while attempting to turn left onto Berry Street.

According to investigators, the motorcyclist was thrown and the motorcycle was pinned under the truck, and at some point, the truck caught on fire.

Everyone was able to get out of the burning vehicle without injury. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say alcohol may be a factor in the crash, and the driver of the truck was taken to headquarters for DUI testing.

A witness also reported the motorcycle did not have a headlight on.

