We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Man shot roommate in fight over Hot Pocket, police say

Clifton E. Williams, 64, of Louisville, was arrested on one count of assault after police say...
Clifton E. Williams, 64, of Louisville, was arrested on one count of assault after police say he shot his roommate for eating the last Hot Pocket.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway and Gray News staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:51 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A Kentucky man is facing charges after police say he shot his roommate for eating the last Hot Pocket.

Clifton E. Williams, 64, of Louisville, was arrested on one count of assault. Police say Williams got mad Saturday night because his roommate had eaten the last Hot Pocket. He allegedly started throwing tiles at his roommate.

The roommate told police he tried to fight back but was starting to leave when Williams went back into their home, got a gun and shot him in the backside, WAVE reports.

The victim said he went several blocks away to get help.

Williams was arraigned Monday. A not guilty plea was entered, and bond was set at $7,500 cash. He was ordered to have no contact with his roommate and not to possess a firearm or any other weapons.

Williams’ next court was set for May 30.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Omaha family's unbuilt pool has them filled with frustration -- and a lawsuit against the...
Omaha homeowner files lawsuit when contractor fails to build pool after $86,000 paid
File photo of police lights.
Motorcyclist dies in Omaha crash near Regency
A mystery has been solved when it comes to MUD payments previously thought to be missing.
Missing M.U.D. payments found in unused drop box
Nebraska lawmakers spent much of Monday's debate over Voter ID and its implementation after...
Nebraska Legislature passes amendment on Voter ID requirements
A South Omaha neighborhood is dealing with what neighbors call a "peacock problem."
‘They’re not just beautiful’: South Omaha residents split over peacock conundrum

Latest News

Motorcyclist injured in West Omaha crash
Target pulls some LGBTQ+ Pride merch over threats
FILE - Flags of South Korea and the United States flutter outside of the National Museum of...
South Korea, US troops to hold massive live-fire drills near border with North Korea
Texas House alleges years of misconduct by state Attorney General Ken Paxton