We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Man dies after early morning traffic incident in Ralston

(WBRC)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - An investigation is underway after a man died during the course of an overnight traffic stop in Ralston.

According to Ralston Police, an officer attempted a traffic stop at 12:04 a.m. Thursday near 72nd and Harrison streets. The report states that the driver continued through the intersection, drove “up and over” the southwest curb, and kept driving until hitting a street sign.

The officer approaching the vehicle saw that an unresponsive man was “down” inside it, and a handgun was found in the vehicle, according to the release.

Ralston and Papillion fire departments responded to the scene and transported the 26-year-old with a life-threatening injury to a hospital, where he later died.

The preliminary investigation indicates he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but the incident is being investigated as an in-custody death by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The Douglas County Attorney’s Office was also made aware of the situation, according to the news release.

According to Nebraska state law, a grand jury investigation is required to investigate the death of someone in custody or while being taken into custody. The county attorney will determine if this is the case with this incident.

Managing Editor Kevin Westhues contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Omaha family's unbuilt pool has them filled with frustration -- and a lawsuit against the...
Omaha homeowner files lawsuit when contractor fails to build pool after $86,000 paid
A South Omaha neighborhood is dealing with what neighbors call a "peacock problem."
‘They’re not just beautiful’: South Omaha residents split over peacock conundrum
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen takes questions Monday, May 22, 2023, after signing LB574, the bill to...
‘Absolutely Lucifer at its finest’: Nebraska governor criticized for categorization of trans youth care
Groups planning protest, Nebraska ballot initiative after school choice bill passes
File photo of police lights.
Motorcyclist dies in Omaha crash near Regency

Latest News

Beatrice Middle School placed on lockdown after student brings fake gun to school
FILE - Preschool children visit the site where George Floyd was murdered by then Minneapolis...
George Floyd death anniversary: Reckoning with police violence in limbo
Dr. Caitlin Bernard, left, sits between attorneys John Hoover and Alice Morical on Thursday...
Indiana doctor faces discipline hearing over 10-year-old Ohio girl’s abortion
FILE - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs into law an education overhaul bill on...
Lawmakers want children to fill labor shortages, even in bars and on school nights