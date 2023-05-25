Man dies after early morning traffic incident in Ralston

RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - An investigation is underway after a man died during the course of an overnight traffic stop in Ralston.

According to Ralston Police, an officer attempted a traffic stop at 12:04 a.m. Thursday near 72nd and Harrison streets. The report states that the driver continued through the intersection, drove “up and over” the southwest curb, and kept driving until hitting a street sign.

The officer approaching the vehicle saw that an unresponsive man was “down” inside it, and a handgun was found in the vehicle, according to the release.

Ralston and Papillion fire departments responded to the scene and transported the 26-year-old with a life-threatening injury to a hospital, where he later died.

The preliminary investigation indicates he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but the incident is being investigated as an in-custody death by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The Douglas County Attorney’s Office was also made aware of the situation, according to the news release.

According to Nebraska state law, a grand jury investigation is required to investigate the death of someone in custody or while being taken into custody. The county attorney will determine if this is the case with this incident.

