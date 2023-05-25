Maha moving to The Riverfront next year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Maha is moving — and growing.

The annual summer concert event will relocate to The Riverfront next year. The event has been held at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village for several years; this year’s concert is set for July 28-29.

Organizers cited the need for additional space as attendance at the music festival has grown in recent years. The new location will also allow the event to expand further and offer as many as three stages and twice as many vendor booths.

They’re also anticipating the new accommodations will allow for thousands more to attend next year’s concert, set for July 26-27.

They also noted that The Riverfront will provide a better attendance experience, with more parking and accessibility for various transportation options.

