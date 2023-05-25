We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Maha moving to The Riverfront next year

The new location will allow the event to expand, organizers say.
The dates for the 15th annual Maha Music Festival have been announced.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Maha is moving — and growing.

The annual summer concert event will relocate to The Riverfront next year. The event has been held at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village for several years; this year’s concert is set for July 28-29.

Organizers cited the need for additional space as attendance at the music festival has grown in recent years. The new location will also allow the event to expand further and offer as many as three stages and twice as many vendor booths.

They’re also anticipating the new accommodations will allow for thousands more to attend next year’s concert, set for July 26-27.

They also noted that The Riverfront will provide a better attendance experience, with more parking and accessibility for various transportation options.

MAHA 2023 INFO
Omaha’s Maha Festival announces 2023 lineup

Big Thief and Turnstile are headlining this year.

The 15th annual Maha Festival kicks off July 28, 2023.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

