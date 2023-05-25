Huskers beat Rutgers 9-7, face Maryland Thursday night

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thanks in big part to a six-run seventh inning the Huskers beat Rutgers 9-7 in the first round of the Big Ten Baseball Tournament. Gabe Swansen had a three-run home run in the seventh, Brice Matthews drew a bases-loaded walk, Casey Burnham was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Max Anderson drew a walk that scored a run.

The Huskers needed that inning because Rutgers scored six unanswered to grab a 6-3 lead. Emmett Olson started and reached the fifth inning allowing three runs. It was one they needed to have, the last 14 tournament champs all opened with wins. Nebraska now advances to play the top seed Maryland Thursday night at 6 p.m. central at Charles Schwab Field.

