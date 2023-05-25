We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Dry and warm for the weekend, rain returns Memorial Day

By Emily Roehler
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Spotty t-showers wrap up around 8PM for most this Thursday night and we’ll dry back out in time for the weekend!

Highs Friday reach into the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies with a light SE wind. Saturday looks similar with a few additional clouds Sunday. Highs remain in the mid 80s all weekend and with the dry weather it is shaping up to be a great couple of days to hit the pool or grill out.

Pool forecast
Pool forecast(wowt)

Look out for returning rain chances by Memorial Day as a more active pattern builds back in. Monday brings rain chances by the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.

Monday rain
Monday rain(wowt)

From here daily storm chances stay in the forecast... chances are spotty so it is not a wash out. But you’re likely to see at least a little rain by the end of the week.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

