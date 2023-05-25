County attorney notified of apparent in-custody death in Ralston

RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The Ralston Police Department has notified the Douglas County Attorney’s office of a potential in-custody death situation.

Just after midnight Thursday, a Ralston Police Officer attempted a traffic stop near 72nd and Harrison. The suspect vehicle was driven through the intersection, went up and over a curb, and eventually struck a street sign and came to rest.

The driver was found unresponsive when the officer approached the vehicle.

The 26-year-old man, who has not been publicly identify, was taken to a hospital where he died.

Ralston Police say a gun was found inside the car. A preliminary investigation determined the driver died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist in the investigation.

According to Nebraska state law, a grand jury investigation is required to investigate the death of someone in custody or while being taken into custody. The county attorney will determine if this is the case with this incident.

