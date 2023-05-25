We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

County attorney notified of apparent in-custody death in Ralston

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The Ralston Police Department has notified the Douglas County Attorney’s office of a potential in-custody death situation.

Just after midnight Thursday, a Ralston Police Officer attempted a traffic stop near 72nd and Harrison. The suspect vehicle was driven through the intersection, went up and over a curb, and eventually struck a street sign and came to rest.

The driver was found unresponsive when the officer approached the vehicle.

The 26-year-old man, who has not been publicly identify, was taken to a hospital where he died.

Ralston Police say a gun was found inside the car. A preliminary investigation determined the driver died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist in the investigation.

According to Nebraska state law, a grand jury investigation is required to investigate the death of someone in custody or while being taken into custody. The county attorney will determine if this is the case with this incident.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Omaha family's unbuilt pool has them filled with frustration -- and a lawsuit against the...
Omaha homeowner files lawsuit when contractor fails to build pool after $86,000 paid
A South Omaha neighborhood is dealing with what neighbors call a "peacock problem."
‘They’re not just beautiful’: South Omaha residents split over peacock conundrum
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen takes questions Monday, May 22, 2023, after signing LB574, the bill to...
‘Absolutely Lucifer at its finest’: Nebraska governor criticized for categorization of trans youth care
Groups planning protest, Nebraska ballot initiative after school choice bill passes
File photo of police lights.
Motorcyclist dies in Omaha crash near Regency

Latest News

Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Motorcyclist injured in West Omaha crash
A memorial near the location Ilene Gowan's body was found February 26, 2023
Family of Council Bluffs woman found dead responds to arrest of ex-boyfriend