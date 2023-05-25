We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Beatrice Middle School placed on lockdown after student brings fake gun to school

(MGN)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Beatrice Middle School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after one student began pointing a fake pistol at students on school grounds, Beatrice Public Schools said.

According to a BPS Facebook post, Beatrice Middle School was placed on lockdown for approximately 10 minutes after the 2:12 p.m. dismissal as staff and administration worked with emergency personnel to respond to the situation.

BPS said a student had returned to Beatrice Middle School grounds with a fake pistol and was pointing it at students.

Staff and Beatrice Police Department immediately intervened and took control of the situation, BPS said.

All BPS parents, staff, and students were informed as soon as details were available.

Beatrice Middle School will have crisis team members available as needed on Thursday for students and staff.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Omaha family's unbuilt pool has them filled with frustration -- and a lawsuit against the...
Omaha homeowner files lawsuit when contractor fails to build pool after $86,000 paid
A mystery has been solved when it comes to MUD payments previously thought to be missing.
Missing M.U.D. payments found in unused drop box
File photo of police lights.
Motorcyclist dies in Omaha crash near Regency
Nebraska lawmakers spent much of Monday's debate over Voter ID and its implementation after...
Nebraska Legislature passes amendment on Voter ID requirements
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen takes questions Monday, May 22, 2023, after signing LB574, the bill to...
‘Absolutely Lucifer at its finest’: Nebraska governor criticized for categorization of trans youth care

Latest News

Omaha man sentenced to federal prison for child sex trafficking
Construction crews extending wiring to when the expanded temporary casino will be.
Temporary Casino ready to expand
Nebraska lawmakers passed a bill Wednesday paving the way for school choice in the state.
Nebraska becomes 49th state to implement school choice
Several Omaha agencies brushed up on their water rescue skills in advance of the holiday weekend.
Omaha metro authorities hold water rescue drill ahead of Memorial Day Weekend