Tim Scott hosts presidential campaign event in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Two days after announcing his presidential campaign, Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott made his first campaign stop in Iowa in Sioux City.

Wednesday night, starting at 6:30 p.m., Sen. Scott is hosting a town hall event at Novelty Machine & Supply Co, located at 1635 Zenith Drive.

KTIV spoke to members of the campaign team earlier Wednesday and they said Sen. Scott will not be taking questions from the media this evening. He will however be answering questions from community members.

The South Carolina senator said he stands on a platform of expansion to educational opportunities for every American child. He is also a proponent of police reform, supporting law enforcement and wanting to increase penalties for criminals who intentionally target law enforcement officers.

Sen. Scott describes himself as strongly pro-life and wants to prohibit federal funding for abortion services.

Presidential Candidate Tim Scott visits Siouxland Christian

Wednesday morning, Sen. Scott toured Siouxland Christian School in Sioux City and spoke to students and staff.

Scot, the only African-American Republican in the Senate, has been the GOP’s leading voice on issues including policing and race relations while rejecting the idea that the country is racist. He told a roundtable at the school that he still believes in the traditional American Dream.

Positioning himself as a mild-mannered and deep-thinking candidate, Scott told faith educators he seeks to lead by example. He insists his faith is central in his life and campaign, but he’d rather convert voters and non-believers through actions than words.

“And that to me is incredibly important that we remind kids that the best is yet to come. All things are possible. It takes hard work, you’re gonna have to overcome obstacles and there’s gonna be pain, but hard work produces results,” said Scott.

There was one question and answer that perked up the room. He told the roundtable that he is in favor of more student loan forgiveness for teachers.

“And so retention becomes less of an issue long term, but also think that you provide more student loan forgiveness, and you try to create an apparatus on the federal level that we’re incentivizing teacher performance,” said Scott.

Scott also voiced his support for education savings accounts, which begin this fall for some public school students in Iowa. Under the law, a public school student, who enrolls in a private school, and meets certain income requirements, can receive almost $8,000 in tax dollars to pay for educational expenses.

“From what I hear and what I see in our school, we’re experiencing some growth,” said Dr. Lindsay Laurich, the superintendent of Siouxland Christian School. “And I’m delighted that Iowa will families have this option now.”

Scott took one question from the media but left without holding a press conference.

