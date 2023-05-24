We are Local
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warm Wednesday followed by Thursday rain chances

By Rusty Lord
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 50s and 60s to start Wednesday will eventually turn into the warmest day of the week for us all. Highs in the mid and even a few upper 80s are likely over the entire area.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Thankfully it again won’t be humid with dew points in the 40s and 50s on the muggy meter. Light wind gusts up near 10 mph will keep the air moving a bit too.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

Thursday’s rain chances have increased a bit but will still be spotty as they try to develop. A few showers are possible in the morning but the majority of any T-showers will try to develop in the afternoon after we heat it up a bit. The best bet for some meaningful accumulation up near a half inch would be on the Nebraska side of the river with some brief downpours possible. Any storms will fade with the setting sun.

Thursday Rain Chances
Thursday Rain Chances(WOWT)
Thursday Rain Potential
Thursday Rain Potential(WOWT)

We’ll dry back out on a Friday and likely stay dry through the majority of the holiday weekend too.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)
Memorial Day Weekend
Memorial Day Weekend(WOWT)

