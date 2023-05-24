We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Residents split over South Omaha peacock conundrum

A South Omaha neighborhood is dealing with what neighbors call a "peacock problem."
By Bella Caracta
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha neighborhood near 51st and L is experiencing what resident Marianna DiStefano calls a peacock problem.

“You feel like you’re in a jungle,” she said. “And you know they’re not just beautiful. They’re a nuisance.”

6 News first did a story on this in 2016 and since then the flock has grown. At that time, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium said the peacocks did not come from the zoo. The Nebraska Humane Society said a resident may have had peacocks as pets nearby and the population grew over time, evolving into a wild flock.

“At any given time, we’ll have about 14 of them,” said Paul Graner, another nearby resident.

The neighborhood hasn’t come to a consensus on what to do with the non-native birds.

“I had a friend that was in the driveway and a peacock went to fly into my tree and almost clipped her head,” said DiStefano.

Graner is a bit more indifferent: “They become annoying, screaming all day long but no, they’re good animals.”

DiStefano wants them gone.

“Nobody seems to be able to do anything about it,” she said.

DiStefano tried the Mayor’s Hotline, Nebraska Game and Parks and the Nebraska Humane Society.

“I wish I had a hard and fast answer, but I really can’t say that,” said Steve Glandt, vice president of field operations at the Nebraska Humane Society.

If a peacock harmed a person or damaged property then they’d step in. Otherwise, they have to treat it like a flock of wild turkeys and let them be.

The NHS website says, “Officers are not authorized to trap healthy or non-threatening wildlife simply for relocation.”

It directs residents to the Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Inc. for encroaching wildlife. However, when 6 News called Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Inc., a representative said they deal with Nebraska-native wildlife, which peacocks are not. She did say if a peacock is injured they will take it in to care for.

“As far as the Nebraska Humane Society, we really don’t have the personnel strength or the resources with these cages and things like that to even attempt to trap something,” said Glandt. “And then if we do, we have to determine whether are we legally able to relocate, which I don’t think we are.”

State guidelines restrict how far NHS can release trapped wildlife away from their original habitat. Glandt also said it is illegal to kill or tranquilize the birds.

Without any clear process for handling the birds, some residents here just have to deal with the foul situation.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mystery has been solved when it comes to MUD payments previously thought to be missing.
Missing M.U.D. payments found in unused drop box
Nebraska lawmakers spent much of Monday's debate over Voter ID and its implementation after...
Nebraska Legislature passes amendment on Voter ID requirements
‘Extremely frustrating’: OFD battles another major fire in vacant Midtown Omaha building
Suspect in deadly single-vehicle crash near Carter Lake arrested
Police lights
Sarpy County Sheriff: 18-month-old boy dies after being pinned by automated mattress

Latest News

A West Omaha house fire displaced a family Tuesday afternoon.
BREAKING: West Omaha house fire displaces family
A South Omaha neighborhood is dealing with what neighbors call a "peacock problem."
South Omaha neighborhood experiencing "peacock problem"
generic fire truck
Fire crews work west Omaha house blaze
Omaha Police responded Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, to a home invasion and fatal shooting in a...
15-year-old murder suspect transferred to juvenile court in Omaha teen’s death
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen takes questions Monday, May 22, 2023, after signing LB574, the bill to...
‘Absolutely Lucifer at its finest’: Nebraska governor criticized for categorization of trans youth care