Omaha Police offering steering wheel locks for Kia, Hyundai vehicles

By Zane Culjat
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With vehicle thefts among Kia and Hyundai owners on the rise over the last several months, the Omaha Police Department is ready to help.

Videos showing the stolen cars went viral back in July. In the 9 months before that, OPD says 146 of those models were stolen. In the 7 months since that number more than tripled to just over 500.

OPD said it has steering wheel locks available for affected Kias and Hyundais. They are available at OPD’s central headquarters on 15th Street, daily between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. ID and vehicle registration documentation is required.

