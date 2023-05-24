Omaha Police offering steering wheel locks for Kia, Hyundai vehicles

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With vehicle thefts among Kia and Hyundai owners on the rise over the last several months, the Omaha Police Department is ready to help.

Videos showing the stolen cars went viral back in July. In the 9 months before that, OPD says 146 of those models were stolen. In the 7 months since that number more than tripled to just over 500.

OPD now has steering wheel locks from Hyundai. Owners of a Hyundai or Kia can request the steering wheel locks at OPD Central Headquarters, 505 South 15th Street, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., seven days a week. Please bring your ID and vehicle registration. pic.twitter.com/T3meCeeL6L — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) May 24, 2023

OPD said it has steering wheel locks available for affected Kias and Hyundais. They are available at OPD’s central headquarters on 15th Street, daily between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. ID and vehicle registration documentation is required.

