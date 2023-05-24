We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Norris teacher’s alleged inappropriate relationship was first reported weeks earlier

School district says rumors about teacher-student relationship “appeared unfounded” at the time
Lillie Bowman
Lillie Bowman(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: May. 24, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In a recently filed search warrant, a Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputy wrote that the relationship between a former Norris teacher and a student was reported to school administration in April and no investigation was done. However, the school district says they did investigate but said the rumors “appeared unfounded” at the time.

The search warrant of 23-year-old Lillie Bowman’s apartment provides more detail into the investigation LSO started May 14, after a parent of a Norris student and a friend of Bowman’s told police they believed Bowman was in a sexual relationship with a teenage Norris student. Bowman was arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse of a student last week.

An arrest affidavit alleges investigators learned Bowman was in a relationship with a 17-year-old student and the two had had sex approximately ten times. According to the search warrant, in an interview with the 17-year-old, he told investigators the “dating relationship” began in March and confirmed it was sexual.

The search warrant reports investigator Joanna Dimas conducted several interviews with parents of Norris High School students and other community members.

In one interview, Dimas reports she was told by a parent that her student reported the relationship to the Norris High School principal on April 6, after which the student was told to stop speaking about it or they would be suspended. The report says “no investigation was made by the school administration and no report was made to the abuse/neglect hotline.” In a statement to 10/11, Superintendent Brian Maschmann said a high school administrator did investigate the report by speaking to the teacher and student, who denied the rumor.

10/11 NOW heard concerns about the administration’s handling of this situation from multiple people. In response to those concerns and the information from the search warrant, the school district’s superintendent released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

“Norris School District received word on Thursday, April 6 that rumors were circulating about an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and student. A high school administrator immediately investigated this rumor. In her investigation, the administrator separately interviewed the teacher and student. At that time, both parties stated that the rumor was not true. The administrator also interviewed the student who allegedly heard the rumor and another student that was reported to be spreading the rumor. One of those students admitted to hearing the rumor off campus and spreading the message to other students. The administrator then called the student’s mom to relay the conversation and that the accusation appeared unfounded. That same day, the school district reported the rumor and investigation to the School Resource Officer.”

Brian Maschmann, Norris School District Superintendent

In a phone call with Lancaster County Chief Deputy Ben Houchin, he confirmed the school resource officer, Deputy Jordan Funk, received an email about the rumor on April 6. Houchin said Funk was on vacation at the time and saw the email about a week later when she got back. He said because the rumor was found not to be legitimate, there was no further action Funk needed to take. Houchin said investigators weren’t aware of the email until after the search warrant on Bowman’s apartment was done.

Houchin said he’s not sure what the school knew. He said if they were aware of criminal activity it should have been reported.

“At the end of the day, the right thing was done and the investigation was very successful,” Houchin said.

According to the documents, Investigator Dimas was told by multiple people that Bowman was seen holding hands, riding in a vehicle with and going out to lunch with the 17-year-old. Another parent told police Bowman was seen wearing the teen’s jacket and “huddled up talking” to him when she was supposed to be with other students. Another interviewee told investigators Bowman was seen holding hands with the student, had been seen hugging him and crying about “missing him.”

The documents also report Bowman told a friend of hers about the relationship. The friend told investigators she told Bowman the relationship was inappropriate multiple times.

In a search of Bowman’s apartment, deputies seized condoms and condom wrappers, both used and new, bedding, paper towels, toilet paper, Kleenex and electronics.

Bowman taught 9th and 10th grade English for Norris High School and was involved with the school trap team, but has since been fired.

Bowman is out of jail after paying ten percent of her $50,000 bond. She’s due back in court on July 6.

Lillie Bowman
Lillie Bowman(Norris Public High School)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Omaha family's unbuilt pool has them filled with frustration -- and a lawsuit against the...
Omaha homeowner files lawsuit when contractor fails to build pool after $86,000 paid
A South Omaha neighborhood is dealing with what neighbors call a "peacock problem."
‘They’re not just beautiful’: South Omaha residents split over peacock conundrum
A 26-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries when his dirt bike crashed into a pickup in...
Motorcyclist critically hurt in fiery crash with pickup in southwest Omaha
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen takes questions Monday, May 22, 2023, after signing LB574, the bill to...
‘Absolutely Lucifer at its finest’: Nebraska governor criticized for categorization of trans youth care
Groups planning protest, Nebraska ballot initiative after school choice bill passes

Latest News

10 Day Forecast: Storm chances for Memorial Day, more muggy weather next week
Sunny and warm holiday weekend with isolated thunderstorms possible on Memorial Day
FILE - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs into law an education overhaul bill on...
Lawmakers want children to fill labor shortages, even in bars and on school nights
Spotty thundershowers continue through sunset, mainly west of the metro
Dr. Caitlin Bernard, left, sits between attorneys John Hoover and Alice Morical on Thursday...
Indiana doctor’s discipline hearing centers on privacy, reporting of Ohio 10-year-old’s abortion