New Omaha Central Public Library to open at current Do Space site

A rendering of the future Omaha Central Public Library at 72nd and Dodge Streets.
(Omaha Public Library)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Work at Omaha’s Crossroads is set to involve another big project this summer.

The Omaha Central Public Library will begin going up thanks to a $20 million commitment from the city and several philanthropic donations. The city, OPL and its foundation, the Do Space and Heritage Omaha are behind the project. The location was chosen in response to the library system’s past facilities plans, which recommended a central branch be built along Dodge between 90th and 72nd Streets.

“This is a remarkable opportunity to build and operate one of the most innovative public libraries in the country, to increase and improve traditional library services and expand emerging technology,” Mayor Jean Stothert said in a release.

“This vibrant, inclusive library will invite people in to build community and access the free resources they need to reach their potential,” said Laura Marlane, Omaha Public Library’s executive director.

Prep work is set to begin in late June on the site of the current Do Space location. OPL is moving most of its technology into a renovated section of the Abrahams branch near 90th and Fort during construction; those resources will be reincorporated into the second floor of the new central branch when construction is complete. Do Space’s programs will also be incorporated across the entire OPL system.

Do Space’s last day at 72nd and Dodge is set for June 13 and will reopen at Abrahams Branch on June 17. A grand opening for its satellite location will take place on June 24.

