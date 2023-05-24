We are Local
Fire crews work west Omaha house blaze

generic fire truck
generic fire truck(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews fought a fast-moving blaze at a west Omaha home Tuesday evening.

OFD tells 6 News crews were dispatched to a home near 154th and Fowler at about 4:45 p.m. On arrival, crews found heavy smoke and flames, and a working fire was declared.

The blaze spread quickly from the exterior into the home’s roof. After attacking the fire from both sides, it was declared under control within about half an hour.

No one was hurt, but the occupants were displaced. The Red Cross was enlisted to help find another place for the occupants to stay.

The cause is still under investigation. Damage is estimated at $160,000.

