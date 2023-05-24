Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Spotty rain chances here for Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a stretch of dry afternoons we’re picking up on much needed rain chances Thursday. So far this May Eppley Airport has only seen .14″ of rain... the driest May on record was in 1989 with .55″. Even with a few chances for spotty t-showers we are on track for a new record.

Thursday brings a chance for a few spotty showers and storms in the morning mainly to W Iowa and in the afternoon and evening mainly to E Nebraska... These should bring overall very low rain totals with their spotty nature.

Rain chances clear up over the weekend... by Monday evening be on the look out for a few spotty storms.

