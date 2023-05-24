Bond set at $10 million for suspect in crash near Carter Lake that left wife dead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Douglas County judge today set bond at $10 million for an Omaha man accused of leaving the scene of a crash that killed his wife.

Pierre Brayman, 39, was arrested Monday and is facing felony charges for leaving the scene of a personal injury accident that resulted in death.

Pierre Brayman (Omaha Police Department)

His 37-year-old wife, Tiffany Brayman, was a passenger in a 2000 Ford F-150 that crashed on Carter Lake Shore Drive on the evening of April 26. She was ejected and died at the hospital.

While crash data is not available for that pickup model, investigators determined the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed.

“The F150 had damage to every body panel,” according to the search warrant. “The passenger front and rear tires were loose on the wheels without air pressure. The roof was crushed inwards…there were significant tire marks from where the [pickup] had lost control.”

Investigators also noticed that “there were multiple Fireball cinnamon shooters laying on the ground and inside the F-150.”

The speed limit posted for the street is 30 mph.

Investigators say Pierre Brayman ran from the scene to his ex-wife’s house but that he was gone once officers learned of that information.

It took nearly a month for the Metro Fugitive Task Force to track him down.

Records show he had his driver’s license revoked in November 2020 for flight to avoid arrest. He was also convicted of leaving the scene of a property damage accident in November 2021.

