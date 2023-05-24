We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Bond set at $10 million for suspect in crash near Carter Lake that left wife dead

It took nearly a month for the Metro Fugitive Task Force to track him down.
The husband of a Carter Lake crash victim has been arrested for his role in her death.
By Brian Mastre
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Douglas County judge today set bond at $10 million for an Omaha man accused of leaving the scene of a crash that killed his wife.

Pierre Brayman, 39, was arrested Monday and is facing felony charges for leaving the scene of a personal injury accident that resulted in death.

Pierre Brayman
Pierre Brayman(Omaha Police Department)

His 37-year-old wife, Tiffany Brayman, was a passenger in a 2000 Ford F-150 that crashed on Carter Lake Shore Drive on the evening of April 26. She was ejected and died at the hospital. 

While crash data is not available for that pickup model, investigators determined the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed. 

“The F150 had damage to every body panel,” according to the search warrant. “The passenger front and rear tires were loose on the wheels without air pressure. The roof was crushed inwards…there were significant tire marks from where the [pickup] had lost control.” 

Investigators also noticed that “there were multiple Fireball cinnamon shooters laying on the ground and inside the F-150.”

The speed limit posted for the street is 30 mph.

Investigators say Pierre Brayman ran from the scene to his ex-wife’s house but that he was gone once officers learned of that information.

It took nearly a month for the Metro Fugitive Task Force to track him down.

Records show he had his driver’s license revoked in November 2020 for flight to avoid arrest. He was also convicted of leaving the scene of a property damage accident in November 2021.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Omaha family's unbuilt pool has them filled with frustration -- and a lawsuit against the...
Omaha homeowner files lawsuit when contractor fails to build pool after $86,000 paid
A mystery has been solved when it comes to MUD payments previously thought to be missing.
Missing M.U.D. payments found in unused drop box
File photo of police lights.
Motorcyclist dies in Omaha crash near Regency
Nebraska lawmakers spent much of Monday's debate over Voter ID and its implementation after...
Nebraska Legislature passes amendment on Voter ID requirements
Police lights
Sarpy County Sheriff: 18-month-old boy dies after being pinned by automated mattress

Latest News

The fire at Southwood Village Apartments just south of 27th Street and Nebraska Parkway was...
Fire causes $200,000 in damage to south Lincoln apartment, LFR says
Ilene Gowan
Council Bluffs Police arrest boyfriend of woman found dead in ditch in February
Another nice afternoon with temperatures just slightly warmer than yesterday
David Brandt on his farm during the soil health campaign video shoot.
Farmer behind viral ‘it ain’t much, but it’s honest work’ meme dies in crash