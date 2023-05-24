15-year-old murder suspect transferred to juvenile court in Omaha teen’s death

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Added heartbreak for a mother whose son was murdered in their Omaha home -- both teens, accused of conspiring to kill, will go through juvenile court instead of adult court.

She told 6 News Tuesday afternoon she feels the only justice she could’ve gotten for her son has now been taken away, and that this judge’s decision is victimizing her son all over again.

The incident happened near 52nd Street and Curtis Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. She saw a 13-year-old bust into her home, demand to see her son, repeatedly shot him in the head and neck -- and then ran. Investigators said the getaway driver waited in a stolen car across Sorensen Parkway, behind the trees.

Reed was declared dead at the scene after police arrived.

Nebraska law forbids a 13-year-old to be treated as an adult. The state charged the 15-year-old driver with murder in adult court. The public defender argued that because of the 15-year-old’s troubled upbringing -- both parents had been in prison -- and that he didn’t have anything serious in his past besides this murder case. She claims he deserved rehabilitation in juvenile court, and the judge agreed.

The chief deputy county attorney understands it’s a balancing act to foster a system where a youngster can learn to change their ways and not end up in prison -- she didn’t think this was one of those cases. Consider this: The 15-year-old had cut his ankle monitor for a previous incident a couple of weeks prior to the shooting.

“We feel he should have been dealt with as an adult,” said Brenda Beadle. “Obviously, we felt this is the most serious you can get in taking someone’s life. We would have dealt with the shooter the same way, but our hands were tied.”

Alon Reed’s mother says she didn’t have a great upbringing either, and that her son lost his father at age 12, and yet, she didn’t plot and plan to shoot someone like a paid hitman.

“It’s heartbreaking to go through,” Beadle said. “I can’t imagine what she’s gone through.”

For the two juvenile murder suspects, juvenile court supervision ends once they turn 19, if not before.

“It’s important to balance the rehabilitation option of people who commit serious crimes, but we can’t do so at the cost of putting innocent people at risk in the future,” said Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson. “Is it good public policy to end supervision of a high-risk juvenile offender like this at age 19? I think the typical person would say no.”

Late Tuesday, the 15-year-old faced a different judge in juvenile court, where he was ordered to remain detained at the Douglas County Youth Center.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.