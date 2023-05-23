We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

WATCH: Firefighter saves son from drowning in pool

A California firefighter was caught springing into action to pull his young son from the water after the boy slipped into the pool. (Source: Hemet Fire Fighters Assoc., Local 2342/Zachary Petite/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEMET, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) – In an incident caught on camera, a firefighter rescued his own young son from drowning in a pool after the boy fell in without a floatation device last week.

A Ring home surveillance video was shared by the Hemet Fire Fighters Association Local 2342. The video shows Hemet Fire Engineer and Paramedic Zachary Petit’s 1-year-old son, Cole, standing by the side of a backyard pool on May 16.

The boy can be seen removing a personal floatation device before sitting at the edge of the pool and slipping into the water.

Petite then leaps into view to pull the boy out before he could drown.

“The video is a sobering reminder that a water emergency can happen to anyone at any time in a matter of seconds,” Hemet Fire wrote alongside the video on Facebook. “Even though both parents took all the proper precautions including a gate around the pool, motion-activated video monitoring and an appropriate personal floatation device, their son still managed to take off his PFD and get in the water.”

The fire department wrote that Petit was fortunately nearby and quickly realized what happened to Cole and was able to rescue him.

“Our hope is that by sharing this video, we send a humble and strong message. Even though young Cole managed to find his way into the water without being noticed, Zack and Jessica’s proactive approach to pool safety is the reason their son survived,” Hemet Fire wrote. “Children drown without a sound, please watch the water.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Nebraska lawmakers spent much of Monday's debate over Voter ID and its implementation after...
Nebraska Legislature passes amendment on Voter ID requirements
A mystery has been solved when it comes to MUD payments previously thought to be missing.
Missing M.U.D. payments found in unused drop box
‘Extremely frustrating’: OFD battles another major fire in vacant Midtown Omaha building
Suspect in deadly single-vehicle crash near Carter Lake arrested
FILE - 18-year-old Celeste Burgess, of Norfolk, appearing in Madison County court for a...
18-year-old charged in northeast Nebraska abortion case takes plea deal

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, listens as President Joe Biden speaks...
Debt ceiling talks grind on, but Republicans say there’s a ‘lack of urgency’ from White House
Travis Lee Carlson, 37, is charged with first-degree arson.
Landlord accused of setting building on fire as he played Billy Joel’s ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’
FILE - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul delivers his remarks after being sworn to his...
Catholic clergy sexually abused Illinois kids far more often than church acknowledged, state finds
FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a...
Trump makes video appearance in New York criminal case, trial date tentatively set for late March