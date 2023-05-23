Trev Alberts on playing November NBC primetime games

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Big Ten has long respected some of its team’s wishes to avoid playing Saturday night games in November. With the new TV package debuting this year that includes a weekly Saturday primetime game on NBC it appeared the entire conference pivoted from its previous position to now embrace November night games. That though is not the case according to a Pete Thamel espn report.

NEW: A look inside the issues new Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti is facing – “horse trading” to complete NBC TV deal, schools irked at tens of millions in overall lost revenue and coaches unhappy about transparency from the TV contract. https://t.co/3WTOBDBLC8 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 21, 2023

A day the report came out Trev Alberts was on Huskers radio and explained where Nebraska stands on November primetime games. “If you were asking will Nebraska be interested in playing primetime games, I have my hand up every day and twice on Saturday because we think the University of Nebraska and primetime is a great opportunity to showcase everything that is great about the state of Nebraska, the University of Nebraska and more importantly our football program,” Alberts said.

