Sarpy County Sheriff: 18-month-old boy dies after being pinned to automated mattress

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A child is dead after authorities say he was pinned between a mattress and its frame.

According to the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday at 4:08 p.m., the La Vista Police Department, Papillion Fire and Rescue and Sheriff’s deputies all responded to an emergency call at a home near 99th and Harrison Street.

The call indicated that an 18-month-old boy needed immediate medical help.

When first responders arrived they found the boy in critical condition. They performed CPR and the boy was sent to Midlands Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

An autopsy indicated the child died from suffocation.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation found the child was pinned between an electric automated mattress and its frame.

Authorities say the death does not appear suspicious and the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.