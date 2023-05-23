Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Sunshine and a bit warmer Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re headed towards another great afternoon in the 80s after starting in the 50s again this morning. Tuesday will be a bit warmer than Monday overall though.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Light south breeze and low dew points will make for yet another fantastic spring day that ends up a little warmer than average.

Muggy Meter (WOWT)

Wednesday should be dry as well before a small chance of a shower or storm pops up Thursday afternoon west of the metro. Overall the majority of us stay dry but a few could get a spotty downpour.

Thursday T-Shower (WOWT)

Overall a dry pattern will continue into and through the weekend with very small chances of showers and storms possible over the holiday weekend. I can’t guarantee a perfectly dry weekend but it should be pretty good outside regardless. On the flip side, we really need the rain and will take whatever can fall during this very dry stretch in the forecast.

Holiday Forecast (WOWT)

