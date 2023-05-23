Omaha Police advise guests of security measures during Big Ten Baseball Tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is making preparations for the Big Ten Conference Baseball Tournament hosted at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

The tournament, hosted May 23-28, will have several security measures. According to Omaha Police, the stadium’s security and safety measures are implemented by the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority (MECA).

“The public is asked to comply with these rules as well as be an active partner in making the 2023 Big Ten Conference Baseball Tournament a safe and fun event,” Omaha Police said in a release.

Those planning to attend should keep the following rules and guidelines in mind:

If you see something, say something

Police ask everyone to be vigilant and immediately report suspicious behavior or unattended items. Those with concerns can tell nearby officers or call 911.

Clear bag policy

Fans can only bring clear bags to Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Guests will also have to go through a wand at security and all visitors and bags are subject to searches.

Police say clean, uncolored plastic tote bags will be allowed. Guests can also use a one-gallon, clear plastic freezer bag. Opaque clutch-sized purses or wallets are allowed after a security screening if they don’t exceed 4.5 inches tall by 6.5 inches wide.

Only one bag is allowed per ticket holder.

Drones

Charles Schwab Field Omaha falls in a five-mile radius of an airport, meaning drones are usually not allowed as it’s considered controlled air space.

Anyone who wants to fly a drone in the area will need to comply with regulations enforced by the FAA including filing for an exemption to the controlled air space, registering the drone, having a licensed pilot fly the drone and notifying the airport operator and control tower.

Traffic and Parking

Law enforcement will be patrolling Charles Schwab Field Omaha and directing traffic. Parking will be available at several lots in the area. Guests should note that if they leave the lot with their car and re-enter, they will be charged again.

Police also advise that guests don’t leave valuables in their vehicles to help prevent theft.

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased at Charles Schwab Field Omaha at the ballpark box office near 13th and Mike Fahey Street starting one hour before the start of the first game of the day. All-session tickets and group tickets are also available now. Tickets can also be purchased online through Ticketmaster.

Omaha Police say tickets can’t be resold for more than their face value on the grounds of Charles Schwab Field Omaha or within a half-mile radius. They say officers will be actively enforcing the scalping laws.

