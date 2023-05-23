Omaha Everyday: Methodist Health System

We are Local
By Bianca Hoops
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Methodist Health System and WOWT are holding the annual Stuff the Truck Food Drive on Thursday June 1st! We will be collecting non-perishable food items at four Methodist locations in Omaha, Fremont, and Council Bluffs.

Come donate canned foods, toilet paper, peanut butter, cereal, oatmeal, and pasta. Learn more about it today’s interview or go visit https://bestcare.org/events-calendar/wowt-stuff-truck-food-drive.

