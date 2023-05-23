Motorcyclist dies in Omaha crash near Regency
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A motorcyclist died in a crash in Omaha’s Regency neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
Just after 2 p.m., Omaha Police tells 6 News they were dispatched to a personal injury crash involving a Yamaha motorcycle along Regency Parkway.
OPD says the motorcycle was headed south when it left the roadway and struck a tree.
Omaha medics declared the motorcyclist, identified as 33-year-old Hilario Chavez of Omaha, dead at the scene. The passenger was transported to Bergan Mercy for treatment of a fractured arm.
The crash remains under investigation. Speed is being investigated as a factor.
