Motorcyclist dies in Omaha crash near Regency

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A motorcyclist died in a crash in Omaha’s Regency neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m., Omaha Police tells 6 News they were dispatched to a personal injury crash involving a Yamaha motorcycle along Regency Parkway.

OPD says the motorcycle was headed south when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

Omaha medics declared the motorcyclist, identified as 33-year-old Hilario Chavez of Omaha, dead at the scene. The passenger was transported to Bergan Mercy for treatment of a fractured arm.

The crash remains under investigation. Speed is being investigated as a factor.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.