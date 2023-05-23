We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Motorcyclist dies in Omaha crash near Regency

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A motorcyclist died in a crash in Omaha’s Regency neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m., Omaha Police tells 6 News they were dispatched to a personal injury crash involving a Yamaha motorcycle along Regency Parkway.

OPD says the motorcycle was headed south when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

Omaha medics declared the motorcyclist, identified as 33-year-old Hilario Chavez of Omaha, dead at the scene. The passenger was transported to Bergan Mercy for treatment of a fractured arm.

The crash remains under investigation. Speed is being investigated as a factor.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mystery has been solved when it comes to MUD payments previously thought to be missing.
Missing M.U.D. payments found in unused drop box
Nebraska lawmakers spent much of Monday's debate over Voter ID and its implementation after...
Nebraska Legislature passes amendment on Voter ID requirements
‘Extremely frustrating’: OFD battles another major fire in vacant Midtown Omaha building
Suspect in deadly single-vehicle crash near Carter Lake arrested
Police lights
Sarpy County Sheriff: 18-month-old boy dies after being pinned by automated mattress

Latest News

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen takes questions after signing the bill to ban trans care for minors on...
Pillen on LB574: 'Absolutely Lucifer at its finest'
A homeless camp that had been taking up private property in South Omaha for years has been...
City and Douglas County Sheriff clear South Omaha homeless encampment
A homeless camp that had been taking up private property in South Omaha for years has been...
Homeless emcampment in South Omaha cleared out
An Omaha mother is angered and frustrated after learning her son's murder case will be going to...
Omaha mom frustrated after teen murder case moved to juvenile court