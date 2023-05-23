Huskers open up Big Ten Tournament Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the Huskers the biggest game of the season will be played Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. central inside Charles Schwab Field. It carries massive significance because Nebraska needs to win the conference tournament to reach a regional. Also, the last 14 winners of the Big Ten Baseball Tournament have all won their first game. There’s no question that’s the ideal path. Michigan in 2006 was the last team to lose the first game and still win the title, that year the tournament was played on their home field. This naturally will be a neutral site, only the Huskers have played a game this season at Charles Schwab Field.

Nebraska is the four seed, and Wednesday’s opponent Rutgers is the five seed. This will be the first time they play this season and the first meeting between the two programs ever in the conference tournament. The Huskers are 6-5 in three Big Ten tournaments in Omaha. Brice Matthew is expected to return and Emmett Olson will start against the Scarlet Knights.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.