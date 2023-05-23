We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Warm with only slight rain chances this week

Emily's Tuesday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a beautiful weekend and start to the work week we are looking ahead to more of this same... warm and mainly dry. While this is good news for outdoor plans, we really need the rain! So far this May Eppley Airport has only seen .14″ of rain... the driest May on record was in 1989 with .55″. With weekend rain chances now looking less likely, we are on track for a new record.

Driest May
Driest May(wowt)

Wednesday will be warm, a high of 86, with plenty of sun through the first half of the day. Clouds build in the afternoon but we’ll still have plenty of blue sky.

Wednesday highs
Wednesday highs(wowt)

Thursday brings a chance for a few spotty showers and storms in the afternoon and evening... while best chances are W of the Metro we will see a slight chance for a shower or storm so look out for that! These should bring overall very low rain totals with their spotty nature.

Thursday rain chance
Thursday rain chance(wowt)

This week’s drier pattern is thanks to an area of low pressure that sets up over the Great Lakes Region. This pushes our rain chances to the W and keeps E Neb. mainly dry and W Iowa completely dry.

drier pattern
drier pattern(wowt)
10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mystery has been solved when it comes to MUD payments previously thought to be missing.
Missing M.U.D. payments found in unused drop box
Nebraska lawmakers spent much of Monday's debate over Voter ID and its implementation after...
Nebraska Legislature passes amendment on Voter ID requirements
‘Extremely frustrating’: OFD battles another major fire in vacant Midtown Omaha building
Suspect in deadly single-vehicle crash near Carter Lake arrested
Police lights
Sarpy County Sheriff: 18-month-old boy dies after being pinned by automated mattress

Latest News

Emily's Tuesday night forecast
Another dry and warm afternoon with a few spotty clouds
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Rusty's Morning Forecast