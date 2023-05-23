Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Warm with only slight rain chances this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a beautiful weekend and start to the work week we are looking ahead to more of this same... warm and mainly dry. While this is good news for outdoor plans, we really need the rain! So far this May Eppley Airport has only seen .14″ of rain... the driest May on record was in 1989 with .55″. With weekend rain chances now looking less likely, we are on track for a new record.

Driest May (wowt)

Wednesday will be warm, a high of 86, with plenty of sun through the first half of the day. Clouds build in the afternoon but we’ll still have plenty of blue sky.

Wednesday highs (wowt)

Thursday brings a chance for a few spotty showers and storms in the afternoon and evening... while best chances are W of the Metro we will see a slight chance for a shower or storm so look out for that! These should bring overall very low rain totals with their spotty nature.

Thursday rain chance (wowt)

This week’s drier pattern is thanks to an area of low pressure that sets up over the Great Lakes Region. This pushes our rain chances to the W and keeps E Neb. mainly dry and W Iowa completely dry.

drier pattern (wowt)

10 day forecast (wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.