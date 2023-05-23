Douglas County deputies respond to man armed with knives in northwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County sheriff’s deputies helped safely resolve a scary incident in northwest Omaha Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were dispatched to 93rd and Sorenson Parkway over the noon hour. A man wearing only underwear was armed with two knives and was trying to attack people in their vehicles.

Deputies talked with the man and were able to disarm him and take him into custody without further incident. He was booked into jail on several charges, including terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

DCSO says there’s a larger issue at hand.

“The incident highlights the continued need on the behavioral health side of things in regards to the sheriff’s office and speaks to our overall need and desire to build a behavioral health unit within the department to speak to this need,” said Chief Deputy Will Niemack with DCSO Operations. “Today everything worked out well, deputies were able to respond, de-escalate the situation without any harm or injury to any party. But it speaks to the overall need and the increase that the sheriff’s office has seen recently in related behavioral health incidents.”

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve plans to build a mental health facility for inmates in the Douglas County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.