Council Bluffs murder suspect accused in 19-year-old’s death pleads guilty

By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A man will spend decades in prison for his alleged role in the murder of a 19-year-old man from Fremont, Neb.

According to Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber, 19-year-old Trebor Carman pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 50 years in prison. Carman won’t be eligible for parole for at least 35 years.

Trebor Carman, 19
Trebor Carman, 19(Council Bluffs Police Department)

Carman is one of seven people allegedly involved in the death of 19-year-old Tucker Dobberstein. Police say Dobberstein was found dead in a Council Bluffs apartment in January 2023.

Police said the seven suspects conspired to rob Dobberstein as he was delivering drugs to them. According to the police report, four of them met him in the apartment before he was shot and killed.

Officials say it’s believed Carman was the one who fatally shot Dobberstein during the robbery.

Police say the other suspects are Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield, 20; Trieanna Hudson, 20; Traavon Thomas, 20; Dontre Hudson, 20; Angelina Michaelson, 20; and Devin Adkins, 30.

The other six suspects remain in custody. Five are in Pottawattamie County and the sixth, Devin Adkins, is in custody in Louisiana.

Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber said he does not expect to bring Devin Adkins back from Louisiana because he is facing life charges for another crime there. He is also considered a peripheral suspect in the Council Bluffs murder.

