Suspect in deadly single-vehicle crash near Carter Lake arrested

Carter Lake police say a driver left the scene of a deadly crash Wednesday night.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The driver who allegedly fled the scene of a crash that left a woman dead near Carter Lake has been arrested.

Omaha Police tells 6 News the Metro Fugitive Task Force took 39-year-old Pierre Brayman into custody Monday morning.

Authorities say that a 2000 Ford F150 was headed north on Carter Lake Shore Drive on April 26 when it left the roadway and rolled. There were two people in the vehicle.

RELATED: Omaha Police: Passenger dies in single-vehicle crash; driver flees scene

The passenger, identified by police as 37-year-old Tiffany Brayman of Omaha, was ejected and transported to Nebraska Medicine. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver allegedly fled the scene on foot.

Police say speed, alcohol, and lack of seatbelt use are being investigated as contributing factors in the incident. Charges against Pierre Brayman are pending.

