Suspect in deadly single-vehicle crash near Carter Lake arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The driver who allegedly fled the scene of a crash that left a woman dead near Carter Lake has been arrested.

Omaha Police tells 6 News the Metro Fugitive Task Force took 39-year-old Pierre Brayman into custody Monday morning.

Authorities say that a 2000 Ford F150 was headed north on Carter Lake Shore Drive on April 26 when it left the roadway and rolled. There were two people in the vehicle.

The passenger, identified by police as 37-year-old Tiffany Brayman of Omaha, was ejected and transported to Nebraska Medicine. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver allegedly fled the scene on foot.

Police say speed, alcohol, and lack of seatbelt use are being investigated as contributing factors in the incident. Charges against Pierre Brayman are pending.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.