We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Suspect charged after man killed over UNO card game

A man was killed over a game of UNO. (Credit: KTRK via CNN Newsource)
By KTRK staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) - A 27-year-old Texas man accused of punching a man during a game of UNO is now charged with manslaughter.

Andrew Placencia was arrested last week more than five months after the New Year’s party where the fight broke out among family friends over a card game.

Placencia is accused of causing Wayland Hood’s death.

“He was the love of my life. He really was,” his wife Kelly Hood said.

Kelly Hood says they were celebrating with family friends when a fight started during a game of UNO. Her husband broke it up, angering Placencia’s brother who reportedly said, “If you don’t take care of that, we aren’t family.”

“All of a sudden, A.J. came and hit him out of the blue. Wayland didn’t see it. He got hit in the eye, and he went down,” Kelly Hood said.

The medical examiner ruled Wayland Hood’s death a homicide, leading to Placencia’s arrest on Thursday.

Wendell Hood, Wayland Hood’s brother, said their family does not hate their former friends, but they do hate what happened.

“I hope he realizes what he did to us. He took away a brother. He took away a husband. He took away a grandfather. He took away a friend,” Kelly Hood said.

Placencia is due back in court on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellevue West quarterback Daniel Kaelin
Bellevue West quarterback Daniel Kaelin flips to Nebraska
Authorities say a man robbed a West Omaha bank at gunpoint on Saturday, May 20, 2023
Omaha Police looking for man who robbed bank at gunpoint
Omaha Police: 15-year-old boy shot in the head by vehicle owner after group found breaking into cars
Omaha man arrested on kidnapping, domestic assault charges after pursuit on I-29
A shooting at Klymax Lounge Sunday morning killed three people and left another two injured.
Police: 3 dead, 2 injured in Kansas City bar shooting

Latest News

Warming weather is melting huge amounts of accumulated snow in the mountains that accumulated...
Search ongoing for boy, 4, after sister, 8, dies in California river closed after storms
A 2-week-old puppy was pulled from the back of a garbage truck in Flint after it was left in a...
Puppy found discarded in garbage truck; arrest made
FILE - Reggie Daniels pays his respects at a memorial at Robb Elementary School, June 9, 2022,...
One year after Uvalde shooting, investigation of police response continues
Man killed over UNO card game