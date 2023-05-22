Sioux City man sentenced to 25 years in prison for attempted murder

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man found guilty of attempted murder after a 2022 shooting in Sioux City has received his prison sentence.

Court documents show 22-year-old Carlos Mejia of Sioux City will serve 25 years in prison. He was sentenced to 25 years for attempted murder and 10 years each for one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and one count of willful injury. But since his sentences are to be served concurrently, Mejia will spend no more than 25 years in prison. He will become eligible for parole after serving 17.5 years.

Mejia was found guilty of a shooting that happened back on March 14, 2022, which left one woman injured. On that day police officers were called to the 1900 block of Ingleside Avenue for a reported shooting. Authorities say Mejia had arranged for the victim to come to the Ingleside residence to get money from him to use for the purchase of methamphetamine. When the victim arrived, she allegedly sent another woman to the door to get the money. Mejia reportedly sent her away and asked for the victim.

According to court documents, when the victim came to the back door of the residence, Mejia called her inside where he was waiting in the kitchen. When she entered, Mejia was wielding a gun and fired one bullet as the victim fled.

The victim did receive a gunshot wound as she fled and had to be sent to a Sioux City hospital.

