Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mild start to a warm and sunny week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures in the 50s are what you’ll get out the door today and we’ll have plenty of sunshine to help us warm much like the weekend. Highs in the lower 80s are likely for us all with a light south breeze.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Even with the warmth building in, there won’t be much humidity at all. The muggy meter will stay in the pleasant and refreshing range all day.

Muggy Meter (WOWT)

Nothing all that humid is expected over the week ahead either even as temperatures do warm a bit more into the mid 80s.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Thursday is the next potential for any rain but it is very minimal and mainly west of the metro. There are rain and storms chance over the holiday weekend too but no day looks like a complete washout at this point. Temperatures will be great and there should be plenty of great time between any potential showers and storms.

Memorial Weekend (WOWT)

