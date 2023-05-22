We are Local
Red Oak man killed in truck and semi crash on Highway 34

(Credit: MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RED OAK, Iowa (WOWT) - A Red Oak man is dead after a Sunday evening crash.

Authorities say at 7:58 p.m., 68-year-old Miles Russell of Red Oak, Iowa, was driving a 2019 Ford F150 on eastbound Highway 34 in Red Oak near Eastern Avenue.

Russell allegedly crossed the center line and struck the driver’s side of a semi. He then hit a road sign and his vehicle stopped in a ditch.

Authorities say Russell was transported to Montgomery County Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The 54-year-old driver of the semi had minor injuries.

The Iowa State Patrol says Russell was not wearing a seatbelt.

