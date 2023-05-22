Omaha’s West Center Road partially reopens in both directions, water main repairs to take months

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A water main break has been causing issues for drivers on West Center Road, but crews are making progress on repairs.

Omaha Public Works announced Monday morning that West Center Road between 102nd and 108th Streets now has one lane in each direction reopened. Over the weekend only one westbound lane was open.

Drivers will need to wait a few more months before the affected portion of West Center Road reopens fully. Omaha Public Works says M.U.D. will be doing repairs for the next 12 weeks.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.