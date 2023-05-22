We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nebraska Legislature passes amendment on Voter ID requirements

Nebraska lawmakers spent much of Monday's debate over Voter ID and its implementation after voters approved it in last year's election.
By Brian Mastre
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Legislature is moving forward on adopting Voter ID requirements, which was voted on by the public in last year’s election.

Monday, the Nebraska Legislature passed AM1801 on its first reading. It’s called the Evnen Amendment and deals with crafting legislation to follow what voters already approved at the ballot regarding Voter ID.

Nebraska lawmakers spent much of Monday discussing Voter ID.

AM1801 will eventually become LB514.

The amendment was criticized by Sen. Julie Slama for the behind-the-scenes work from the Secretary of State, and questions the constitutionality of it. Slama voted against the bill, along with a few other senators, believing that adopting it will end up with a special session to fix the problems.

Sen. Brewer said there were many attorneys involved in the process and said it was the committee’s responsibility to work with Evnen so his team could execute the plan.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellevue West quarterback Daniel Kaelin
Bellevue West quarterback Daniel Kaelin flips to Nebraska
‘Extremely frustrating’: OFD battles another major fire in vacant Midtown Omaha building
Authorities say a man robbed a West Omaha bank at gunpoint on Saturday, May 20, 2023
Omaha Police looking for man who robbed bank at gunpoint
Omaha Police: 15-year-old boy shot in the head by vehicle owner after group found breaking into cars
Omaha man arrested on kidnapping, domestic assault charges after pursuit on I-29

Latest News

Nebraska lawmakers spent much of Monday's debate over Voter ID and its implementation after...
Nebraska lawmakers begin debating Voter ID implementation
Gov. Jim Pillen signed LB574 into law Monday, and reaction was swift to come in -- even from...
Gov. Pillen signs abortion ban, VP Harris reacts
Nebraska lawmakers spent much of Monday discussing Voter ID.
Nebraska lawmakers discuss Voter ID
Nebraska's controversial gender-affirming care ban and 12-week abortion ban have become law.
LB574 signed into law; 12-week abortion ban in place