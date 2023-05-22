We are Local
Man arrested on misdemeanor charge after deputies surround camper in Waterloo

(WSAW)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - A 21-year-old man was arrested early Sunday after deputies were called to investigate gunshots.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, at 3:15 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to the area of 1250 Campanile Road, near Lake Platteview for a report of shots fired.

When deputies arrived they stopped vehicles from leaving the area and found one person who had blood coming from his nose. While looking into that, the deputies heard a gunshot from a nearby camper trailer.

Witnesses allegedly told the deputies that 21-year-old Dalton Meck had been drinking and firing rounds from a handgun throughout the night.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies then surrounded the camper and a “help an officer” was declared, as the deputies weren’t sure if it was an active shooter situation.

Deputies contacted Meck over the phone and he surrendered. Other people inside the camper were told to exit.

Meck was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace.

Dalton Meck, 21
Dalton Meck, 21(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

