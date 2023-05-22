We are Local
‘The Little Mermaid’ opens in theaters this weekend

The wait is over – Disney's "The Little Mermaid" hits theaters this weekend. (Source: CNN, Walt Disney Pictures)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT
(CNN) – The wait is over.

“The Little Mermaid” hits theaters Friday in a new and expanded version of the beloved film.

While several new songs were written for the movie, “Part of Your World” remains the centerpiece.

The live-action and CGI reimagining of “The Little Mermaid” stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, a role she earned on the strength of her voice.

The filmmakers said when Bailey auditioned, she shut her eyes and sang “Part of Your World” so beautifully that it left casting directors in tears.

They knew immediately that Bailey had to be Ariel.

“The Little Mermaid” also stars Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Daveed Diggs as Sebastian.

