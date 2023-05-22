LIVE AT 12:30 P.M.: Gov. Pillen to sign Nebraska’s 12-week abortion ban, trans youth care ban

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A bill that has cast a shadow on the entire legislative session will be signed into law Monday afternoon.

Gov. Jim Pillen plans to sign LB574, the bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors, passed by Unicameral on Friday; with its attached 12-week abortion ban, AM1658, at a ceremony set for 12:30 p.m. Monday. The bill had sparked ongoing filibusters from opponents throughout the session.

The signing comes about a month after a six-week abortion ban failed in the Nebraska Legislature. Once signed, abortions in the state will be limited immediately to 12 weeks from the last period with exceptions for medical emergencies, rape, and incest; but not for fetal anomalies.

Nebraska’s 12-week abortion ban is the latest in the Midwest. Neighboring Iowa bans abortion at 20 weeks, but the state is still arguing regarding a six-week ban that was blocked by the Iowa Supreme Court. Kansas bans abortions at 22 weeks, while Colorado has no ban on abortions, regardless of how far along a pregnancy is. The strictest abortion ban nearby is in South Dakota, which completely bans the procedure.

LB574, which no longer prohibits puberty blockers, will go into effect Oct. 1. Alongside the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the state’s chief medical officer — currently Dr. Timothy Tesmer, an ear, nose, and throat doctor who was appointed by the governor — will be able to decide the rules on puberty blockers and hormone therapy for those younger than 19 years old.

