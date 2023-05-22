Four suspects in Omaha man’s murder all going to trial
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The four people accused of being involved in an Omaha man’s murder and leaving his body in a ditch are all going to trial.
Braden Bongers, Christina Thornley, Jacob Thornley and Justin Thornley all appeared in Douglas County Court Monday morning for a preliminary hearing. The four are accused of being linked to the murder of 68-year-old Gary T. Lew of Omaha.
The preliminary hearing determined that all four will go to trial.
According to authorities, the victim’s body was found in a Lancaster County ditch in April 2023. Court documents say Bongers and Jacob and Justin Thornley allegedly assaulted Lew at a home, and Christina Thornley found Lew dead while with Jacob and Justin. The three Thornleys then allegedly transported the body to a remote area of Lancaster County.
Jacob and Justin Thornley are charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Braden Bongers is charged with first-degree assault. And Christina Thornley is charged with accessory to murder and tampering with evidence.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.