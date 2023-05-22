We are Local
Fire causes $200,000 in damage to south Lincoln apartment, LFR says

Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a report of an apartment fire in south Lincoln Monday morning.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue said a kitchen fire caused $200,000 in damage to a south Lincoln apartment building Monday morning.

The fire at Southwood Village Apartments, just south of 27th Street and Nebraska Parkway, was reported around 10:45 a.m.

Battalion Chief Bob Watton said firefighters arrived to find fire coming out the north and south side of the apartment. Firefighters said they couldn’t hear the sound of smoke detectors sounding, and helped evacuate the connected units.

According to Watton, the apartment resident had left and returned home shortly after to find the place on fire. It appears the fire was caused by something left on the stove.

Damage was mostly limited to the unit where the fire started. LFR said one adult and 2 kids are displaced.

No one was injured.

March 2021: Fire at Southwood Village Apartments
